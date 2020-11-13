Coronavirus: California hits one million cases as outbreaks grow across US
Following Texas, California became the second state to hit one million Covid cases on Thursday as regions across the country face growing outbreaks.
The US reported another record high of 153,496 new infections the same day, according to Johns Hopkins University, as well as 919 deaths.
Daily cases have been in the hundreds of thousands for the last 10 days and over 67,000 are currently in hospital.
The nation has seen over 10.5 million cases and 242,000 deaths thus far.
California and Texas - which reached the grim million-case milestone on 10 November - now both have viral caseloads that surpass other countries, including Mexico and Germany.
The surges have prompted local officials to hit pause on reopening efforts in several states.
Eleven counties in California were told to reverse some reopening measures.
Southern California is the worst hit part of the state, with substantial outbreaks. In Los Angeles, there are more than 330,000 infections.
San Diego, Sacramento and Los Angeles counties are among the areas now on the lowest tier of California's reopening plan. Indoor dining and indoor religious services are prohibited.
As the state's positivity rate - the percentage of positive tests in the population - is now at 3.6%, California Governor Gavin Newsom urged people to wear masks and distance, saying: "Your actions could literally save lives."
What's the situation around the US?
- Republican governors in Iowa, Ohio and Utah have issued mask mandates
- Ohio's governor has also threatened to shut bars and gyms if the outbreak worsens
- New York has ordered bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to close by 22:00 local time; gatherings are limited to 10 people
- The city of Chicago has a stay-at-home advisory beginning on Monday, and non-essential businesses must close by 23:00 local time; gatherings are limited to 10 people
- Indiana has halted reopening and limited social gatherings and events
- Maryland has ordered restaurants to reduce indoor capacity to 50%
Concerns as another holiday approaches
Outbreaks in the spring and summer followed US schools' spring breaks and the national Labor Day holiday weekend - and now experts are concerned that as Thanksgiving approaches at the end of the month, the spikes will again worsen.
That is the situation playing out across the border in Canada, where people celebrated their Thanksgiving a month ago. The country's top doctors say that the holiday is partly why cities and provinces are now seeing record-high infections.
Indoor gatherings pose a large risk to spreading the virus, and as the holiday centres around eating together, wearing masks is not feasible.
One analysis from Georgia Institute of Technology researchers found the risk of having a Covid-positive individual at even a 10-person sized gathering could be close to 100% in the worst-hit parts of the US.
Back in October, US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci cautioned that the "sacred" American tradition of gathering together at Thanksgiving "is a risk".
"You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected," Dr Fauci told CBS News.