Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost in 'intimate' ceremony
- Published
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married her fiancé Colin Jost in a low-key ceremony, it has been announced.
The wedding took place at the weekend, said by Meals on Wheels, a US-based charity for elderly people.
The charity said Johannson and Jost support their work with vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ceremony was "intimate... with their immediate family and love ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions", Meals on Wheels wrote on Instagram.
"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," the post added, before asking fans to donate to the charity.
A representative for Johansson confirmed the news.
According to entertainment website TMZ, the couple were married in Palisades, New York.
Johansson started dating Jost, a writer and comedian on the sketch show Saturday Night Live, in 2017, after she made a guest appearance on the show's season finale.
The couple announced their engagement in May 2019.
Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world - thanks largely to her recurring role as the Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.