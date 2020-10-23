US Election 2020: Trump and Biden trade accusations of corruption
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have exchanged accusations of corruption in a live TV debate.
The Republican president said that Mr Biden owed an explanation to the American people over his son's dealings in Ukraine and Russia.
Mr Biden cited a report about a secret bank account held by Mr Trump in China.
The Democrat has a solid lead nationally with 12 days to go until the 3 November election.