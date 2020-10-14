Covid: Trump's son Barron had coronavirus, says first lady
- Published
US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed.
In a statement, Mrs Trump said her "fear came true" when Barron tested positive for Covid-19.
But, she said, "luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."
Both the president and first lady also tested positive for coronavirus - as well as other White House staff - but have since recovered.
The White House press secretary, former Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway and two senators were among the people around the president who tested positive for the virus.
Mrs Trump revealed Barron's positive test result in an essay entitled "My Personal Experience with Covid-19", published on the White House website.
After she and the president received their positive results two weeks ago, she wrote that "naturally, my mind went immediately to our son."
Mrs Trump said it was a "great relief" when Barron initially tested negative, but she said she kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.
"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," she said, adding that Barron exhibited no symptoms.
"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," she wrote.