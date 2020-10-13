Image copyright Saco Police Department Image caption Nicholas Mitchell used to work at the It'll Be Pizza company, which manufactures the dough

A former pizza company employee has been arrested in the US after a customer found razor blades stuffed in the pizza dough she bought, police say.

Saco Hannaford Supermarket in Maine notified police after the blades were found in a batch of Portland Pie brand pizza dough bought at the store.

Nicholas Mitchell, a former employee of It'll Be Pizza, which manufactures the dough, was arrested.

Surveillance of CCTV in the store had shown a man tampering with products.

A motive is yet to be established.

The suspect was arrested in New Hampshire after police put out an appeal.

Customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese in any Hannaford store between 1 August and 11 October should return it to the store for a refund, the store has said.

"After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely," Hannaford said in a statement.