Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released

Recordings from the grand jury investigation into the Breonna Taylor police shooting case have been released in a rare disclosure.

Some 20 hours of audio were made public on Friday, following a lawsuit.

The recent decision not to charge any officers for Ms Taylor's 13 March killing renewed outcry over racial inequities.

Unrest gripped Ms Taylor's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky for days afterward.

What happened in the case leading up to the grand jury?

The death of Ms Taylor, an emergency medical worker, during a police raid in March has been a high-profile case, inspiring protests against police misconduct and racial inequality.

Ms Taylor was shot dead at age 26 when officers Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove stormed her Louisville home. They were executing a search warrant as part of a drugs investigation, but no drugs were found on the property.

Last week, Mr Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment for firing shots into an adjoining apartment, but no-one was charged in connection with Ms Taylor's death.

The decision not to charge any officer with murder or manslaughter has led to repeated Black Lives Matter protests in Louisville and elsewhere.

It also prompted questions over the handling of the case by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, with critics calling for greater transparency.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was an emergency medical technician

Why were the tapes released?

Grand jury proceedings, in which evidence is presented to a selected body of jurors to decide whether charges should be brought in a case, are normally kept secret, but demand for transparency in the Taylor case prompted calls for release of the tapes.

One juror sued for their release after Mr Cameron announced last month that none of the officers involved in Ms Taylor's death would be charged for her killing.

Mr Hankison was charged with the minor felony crime of "wanton endangerment" for shooting into a neighbouring flat.

Following the announcement of the decision, the unnamed grand juror questioned public comments made by Mr Cameron, prompting the lawsuit.

The juror accused Mr Cameron of using the proceedings as "a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility".

Ms Taylor's family also demanded the release of the tapes.

A statement from the family and their lawyers said the grand juror's actions supported their belief that Mr Cameron had misrepresented the jury's deliberations.

"We urge the attorney general to release a complete and unedited copy of the recording, along with any and all evidence," it read.

Mr Cameron agreed to comply with a judge's orders to release the tapes, telling reporters: "Once the public listens to the recording, they will see that over the course of two-and-a-half-days, our team presented a thorough and complete case to the grand jury."

What has happened in the case, and what's next?

The city of Louisville agreed to pay the Taylor family a $12m settlement, and Mr Hankison pleaded not guilty to the wanton endangerment charges last week.

If found guilty, he faces a five-year sentence for each of the three counts.

He was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June after investigators found he had "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" during the raid, according to his termination letter.

The two other officers who took part in the raid - Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove - were reassigned to administrative duties.