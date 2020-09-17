Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prosecutors say Jerry Harris could face up to 30 years in prison

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary series Cheer, has been arrested and charged with producing child sex images.

Mr Harris, 21, allegedly enticed an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, the US attorney's office said.

According to court records, Mr Harris admitted to soliciting and receiving explicit images from the minor.

But a spokesperson for the star denied the allegations.

Mr Harris is due to appear in court in Chicago later.

He featured prominently in the popular series Cheer, which followed a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Texas.

A criminal complaint says the victim informed Mr Harris during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old.

If convicted on the federal child pornography charge, Mr Harris faces up to 30 years in prison.

Officials say investigations are ongoing and have called for anyone with more information to come forward.