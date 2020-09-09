Amy Schumer reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Image copyright Reuters

US actress and comedian Amy Schumer has revealed that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease this summer.

The 39-year-old entertainer said she may have had the condition "for years".

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria carried by some species of ticks. Symptoms often include a rash, muscle pain and tiredness.

Posting on Instagram, the Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty star said "I feel good" and asked followers for advice about living with Lyme.

"Anyone get Lyme this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline," wrote Schumer, who became a mum last year.

"Any advice?" she asked. "Can you have a glass of wine or two on it? I know to stay out of the sun."

In January 2020, Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber told fans that he had been struggling with the disease.

"It's been a rough couple years," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease - a bacterial infection - is carried by some species of ticks, and about 13% in the UK are believed to be infected

It cannot be passed on from person to person

Symptoms - including a bullseye rash, fatigue and fever - usually develop around three weeks after a bite

The majority of those who take the full three-week course of antibiotics make a full recovery

The New Forest and the Scottish Highlands are known Lyme disease hotspots - but people should take care wherever there is long grass

Source: Public Health England/NHS

