Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rochester police chief La'Ron Singletary has retired, denying claims he tried to keep Daniel Prude's death from public scrutiny

The leadership of a New York police force has stepped down following the death of a black man who was hooded and restrained during an arrest.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren told a city council meeting that the chief of police and deputy chief had announced their retirement.

A grand jury will help determine whether charges should be brought over Daniel Prude's death in March.

Seven police officers involved in his arrest have been suspended.

Mr Prude, 41, was said to be suffering from acute mental health problems when police were called. Officers found him running naked in the street in a light snowfall and restrained him with a "spit hood", which is designed to protect police from detainees' saliva.

Footage of the incident emerged recently, igniting fresh protests three months after anti-racism demonstrations rocked the US following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Rochester police chief La'Ron Singletary said in his statement on Tuesday: "As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character."

"The mischaracterisation and the politicisation of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr Prude's death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for," he added.

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito also said he would retire, adding that he had worked on the police force for 34 years.

Image copyright We The People/ GoFundMe Image caption Daniel Prude died a week after he was restrained by police

Other senior commanders may also retire, Mayor Warren said according to AP news agency.

The city leader has already said systemic racism led to Mr Prude's death.

Mr Singletary had previously denied his department tried to keep details of Mr Prude's death out of public view.

The police union said officers had followed their training "step by step".

The spit hood is standard equipment for officers, said Michael Mazzaeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club, a union.

He added that the officers were in a difficult position trying to help someone who appeared to have a mental illness.

The Monroe County medical examiner ruled Mr Prude's death a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint", according to a post-mortem examination.