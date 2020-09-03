Image copyright We The People/ GoFundMe Image caption Daniel Prude died a week after he was restrained by police

The officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude, an unarmed black man in New York State, have been suspended by the mayor.

Mr Prude, who had mental health issues, died after being restrained by police who put a "spit hood" - meant to stop detainees from spitting - on him.

Rochester's mayor said systemic racism led to the death, and criticised the city's police chief over the case.

The 41-year-old died two months before George Floyd's killing.