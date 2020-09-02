International Criminal Court officials sanctioned by US
The US has imposed sanctions on senior officials in the International Criminal Court (ICC), including chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the court of "illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction".
The Hague-based ICC is currently investigating whether US forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order in June allowing the US to block the assets of ICC employees.