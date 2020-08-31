Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ron Jeremy is facing up to 90 years behind bars

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexual violence against 13 more women, including a 15-year old, prosecutors in Los Angeles say.

They say the alleged assaults date back to 2004. The 67-year-old has already been charged with raping or assaulting four women between 2014 and 2019.

Ron Jeremy is one of the biggest names in pornography and has featured in over 1,700 films over four decades.

If convicted, he faces up to 250 years behind bars. He has denied wrongdoing.

Mr Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, appeared in court in June. He was accused of raping a 25-year-old woman and 30 year-old woman, and sexually assaulting two others, aged 33 and 46.

At the time his lawyer denied the charges saying said that his client had been "a paramour to over 4,000 women" and that "women throw themselves at him".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ron Jeremy appeared in court in Los Angeles in June

But prosecutors received further allegations of sexual violence in the days following his court appearance, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The new charges include a total of 20 counts of rape and sexual assault against the 13 women. The alleged victims range in age between 15 and 54.

The most recent charge relates to an assault allegedly carried out outside a business in Hollywood on New Year's Day this year.

In 2017, Rolling Stone magazine reported that more than a dozen women had accused Mr Jeremy of sexual misconduct, including groping, inappropriate touching, non-consensual digital penetration, and sexual assault.

He told the magazine he had "never and would never rape anyone".

Mr Jeremy is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most Appearances in Adult Films" and was the subject of the 2001 documentary Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy.

He has also made numerous cameo appearances in computer games, Hollywood films and music videos for Moby, Guns N' Roses, Armin Van Buuren among others, as well as LMFAO's Sexy and I Know It.