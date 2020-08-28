Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Demonstrators listen to speakers near the Lincoln Memorial

Families of black Americans harmed or killed by police in the US excoriated racism and demanded justice at a massive march on Washington DC on Friday.

Relatives of George Floyd, Jacob Blake and representatives for other families called on protesters to affect urgent change.

Event speakers urged people to vote.

Held on the anniversary of a historic 1963 civil rights march, it capped months of racial tension in the US.

"My brother cannot be a voice today," said Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister. "We have to be that voice, we have to be the change and we have to be his legacy".

What is the 2020 March on Washington?

Thousands of people gathered in Washington DC for the event that commemorated the 1963 civil rights March on Washington and in protest of police violence.

Called the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks - a reference to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in May after a policeman knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest - it follows renewed protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The event brought together generations of activists to advocate for police reform and to urge Americans to vote in the November general election. It was organised by civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III - the eldest son of Mr King Jr.

The families of black Americans shot or killed by police spoke at the same site where King delivered his I Have a Dream speech.

Media caption "We're at breaking point" - Four people reflect on the importance of this year's March on Washington event

The 1963 March on Washington was a seismic event in US history, credited with spurring the passage of the Civil Rights Act outlawing segregation the following year.

Some 250,000 supporters packed the 1.9 miles (3 km) strip from Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument, making it one of the largest political gatherings the country had ever seen.

Rev Sharpton announced the 2020 march - which falls on the 57th anniversary of the 1963 event - at Mr Floyd's memorial service in June.

His organisation, the National Action Network, worked with Mr King III to convene the rally.

The event comes in the wake of at times violent protests over Mr Blake's shooting that have left two dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mr Blake was shot and injured by police last Sunday.

Since Mr Floyd's death in May, marches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against racism and police brutality have swept the US and the globe.

Who else spoke at the rally?

Speakers during the morning's programming included Ayanna Pressley, the congresswoman, who paid tribute to the activism of black Americans before today whose "sacrifice and self-determination shaped history and brought us to this moment."

"We are Black with a capital B," she said. "We are the manifestation of the movement. We are a symbol of social, political and cultural progress."

Other presenters included a young activist who called for an end to the gun violence that plagues black communities, and representatives from unions, gay rights groups and Hispanic activism groups who expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris addressed the rally virtually.

Among the initiatives on the agenda are slavery reparations, defunding police departments and investment in healthcare, housing and social services in black communities, organisers said. It was drafted by hundreds of delegates from across the country.

'We're in a crisis'

BBC's Sam Cabral and Shrai Popat in Washington DC

Attendees lined along Constitution avenue as early as 7am in anticipation of the march.

Lloyd Miner travelled from Philadelphia this morning.

"I'm here to play my role and give this administration the mandate that we mean what we say: we want change," he says.

For Rex Ikwueme there's a sense of urgency.

"We're in a crisis and we really have got to get things in order," he says. "We can't be living like this and we can't be seeing my people die on film every week. That's not normal."

"Clearly with the way that the police have been behaving in different areas of the country, they're looking at us as targets and we can't have that," he continued. "It contradicts the entire American dream."

Police violence against African-Americans is top of mind today for many marchers.

Artelia Bryant, from Roanoke, Virginia, says in her opinion, little has changed since 1963.

Bryant wants lawmakers and law enforcement held accountable for the deaths of black people in police custody.

Where do they start?

"Cops being arrested," says Bryant. "They can start with the cops that killed Breonna Taylor."