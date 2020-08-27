Image copyright BenCrump.com Image caption Jacob Blake (left) was shot seven times in the back by police

Wisconsin's attorney general has named the officer who shot the black man Jacob Blake on Sunday, sparking days of demonstrations.

Josh Kaul told reporters on Wednesday that Rusten Sheskey shot Mr Blake seven times in the back as he opened the door of his car.

No other officers at the scene fired, but all have now been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting has sparked a wave of protests, some violent.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after two people were killed another injured amid unrest on Tuesday night.

US President Donald Trump has since sent federal law enforcement to Kenosha, tweeting they were to combat "looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets".

Shortly following Mr Trump's tweet, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he had authorised 500 National Guard troops to support law enforcement efforts amid concerns about further violence.