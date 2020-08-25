Image copyright BenCrump.com Image caption Jacob Blake (left) was shot several times in the back by police

Several US cities have been rocked by protests after a black man was shot by police in the state of Wisconsin.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times in the back as he entered a car where his three children were seated.

His father, also Jacob, said his son has been left paralysed from the waist down - although doctors do not know if it is permanent.

Video footage of the incident, which took place in the city of Kenosha, has been widely circulated on social media.

Wisconsin's department of justice says the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while investigations continue. A petition calling for them to be charged has garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

So what happened?

Kenosha Police Department said the "officer-involved shooting" happened shortly after 17:00 on 23 August.

Police said they were responding to a domestic incident, but so far it is unclear who called the police, how many officers were involved, and what happened before the shooting. Police in Kenosha do not have body cameras, although they do have microphones.

Lawyers for Mr Blake said he had been trying to "de-escalate a domestic incident" when police drew their weapons.

The person who shot the video, Raysean White, told CNN that before he began filming, he saw police wrestle, punch and Taser Mr Blake.

It was then he started recording. Mr Blake is shown walking around the front of the SUV. The two officers closest to Mr Blake at this point on the video are white males.

As he opens the door and leans into the car, one officer can be seen grabbing his shirt and opening fire. Seven shots can be heard in the video, as witnesses shout and scream.

Police said that officers had provided "immediate aid" to Mr Blake, who was taken to a hospital in Milwaukee in a serious condition.

Mr Blake's fiancée, Laquisha Booker, described how the children - who witnessed everything as they sat in the back of the car - were screaming as their father was shot.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Wisconsin's Department of Justice is investigating the incident

Speaking to a local NBC channel, she asked why the police would shoot someone "who's not armed, not giving you no problems".

"I've been yelling that the whole time, let me get my kids. So that's not important to y'all. What's important is killing somebody," she added.

What is the wider context?

Mr Blake's shooting comes as the US grapples with the treatment of African-Americans at the hands US law enforcement, as well as wider questions about racism in society.

Image caption The killing of George Floyd by police earlier this year reignited public debate around US race relations

Debate has reignited this year after another black man, George Floyd, was killed by Minneapolis police in May.

Mr Floyd's death sparked protests around the country, and abroad, and has led to calls for extensive police reform in America.