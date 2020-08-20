Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested and charged with fraud over a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Mr Bannon and three others defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with the "We build the wall" campaign, which raised $25m (£19m), the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said.

Mr Bannon received more than $1m, at least some of which he used to cover personal expenses, the DoJ said.

He is due to appear in court later.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

