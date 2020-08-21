Image copyright AFP via Getty Images Image caption A series of massive fires in northern and central California forced more evacuations

Six people have died in wildfires that are sweeping across California and fouling the air with heavy smoke across much of the western US.

The worst of the hundreds of fires burning across the state are in the mountains to the south and east of San Francisco.

The fires are thought to have been started by lightning strikes amidst an historic heat wave.

More than 100 buildings have burned down and 50,000 more are threatened.

Over 10,000 fire-fighters are battling the blazes, which have been burning on steep, difficult to access terrain and have been fueled by strong winds.

With more than 650,000 coronavirus cases, California also has the highest number of infections the US, and some evacuees have said they are afraid to go to emergency shelters.

One woman told CNN that she was forced to flee to a community centre in Vacaville, but is refusing to go inside for fear of catching coronavirus.

"Not only are we dealing with Covid, but with also the heat and now the fires," said Cheryl Jarvis, who said she is currently sleeping in her Toyota Prius.

US disaster agencies have updated disaster preparedness and evacuation guidance in light of Covid-19. People who may be required to flee have been to told to carry at least two face masks per person, as well as hand sanitiser, soap and disinfectant wipes.

Here are some key guidelines for protecting yourself against Covid-19 if you must evacuate to a shelter:

Wash your hands often

Keep six feet of distance from anyone not among your household

Wear a face covering when possible, and if possible, wash it regularly

Avoid sharing food and drinks

Frequently disinfect your area in the shelter (including toys and electronics)