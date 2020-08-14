Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Trump has consistently dismissed the Russia allegations as a "witch hunt"

An ex-FBI lawyer is expected to admit falsifying a document that was used as part of the inquiry into alleged Russian interference with the 2016 US presidential election.

Kevin Clinesmith's plea deal comes as prosecutors investigate the origins of the investigation by Robert Mueller.

His inquiry found no criminal conspiracy between Moscow and the Trump campaign, though it did not clear the president of obstructing justice.

Mr Trump says it was a "witch hunt".

The president has repeatedly said there was no collusion with Russia resulting in his victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

What did the ex-FBI lawyer do?

Mr Clinesmith is due to accept responsibility for altering an email used to obtain permission to wiretap a Trump campaign aide.

The email from another FBI official was changed to suggest that the aide, Carter Page, was not a CIA "source" - whereas Mr Page was in fact a CIA informant.

The document was cited in support of the contention that there was "probable cause" to suspect Mr Page was "a knowing agent" of Russia.

The charges against Mr Clinesmith stem from a US Justice Department investigation into the origins of the Mueller inquiry.

Mr Trump - who has long argued that the collection of intelligence on his 2016 campaign was unlawful - hailed the reported guilty plea.

"The fact is they spied on my campaign and they got caught and you'll be hearing more," Mr Trump on Friday.

Why is the Mueller report being investigated?

The review of the Mueller investigation which began last year is being overseen by US Attorney General William Barr and run by US federal prosecutor John Durham.

He was tasked with determining whether the collection of intelligence on the Trump campaign in 2016 was lawful.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Mueller report - in 60 seconds

Critics have accused Mr Barr of launching a review more in the interests of the president than the interests of justice.

Mr Trump has previously accused the FBI investigators who first launched the probe into his election campaign of treason.

What was the Mueller report?

The 448-page report did not conclude that there was a criminal conspiracy between Moscow and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

However, it did detail 10 instances where Mr Trump possibly attempted to impede the investigation.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Did the president refuse to be interviewed? Yes, says Mueller.

The report concluded that Russia had interfered in the election "in sweeping and systematic fashion".

That interference took the form of an extensive social media campaign and the hacking of Democratic Party servers by Russian military intelligence, the report said.

Timeline of key events in Mueller inquiry