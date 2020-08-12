Image copyright Marjorie Taylor Greene Image caption Marjorie Taylor Greene is poised to be elected in November

A US businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican nomination for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is now expected to be elected in November to represent Georgia's heavily conservative 14th congressional district, and become QAnon's first devotee in Congress.

It comes amid a social media crackdown on the conspiracy theory.

QAnon says "deep-state" traitors are plotting against Donald Trump.

Ms Greene is part of a growing list of Republican candidates to express support for the conspiracy theory.

In recent weeks, several social media sites have taken action against QAnon, with Twitter banning thousands of accounts linked to the group and TikTok blocking hashtags related to it from appearing in search results, among other measures.

The FBI has designated QAnon a potential domestic extremist threat.

Aside from her QAnon support, Ms Greene has positioned herself as a strong supporter of Mr Trump and is pro-gun, pro-border wall and anti-abortion.

Many Republican officials spoke out against her campaign earlier this year when videos were unearthed showing her making offensive remarks about black people, Muslims and Jews.

The businesswoman, who owns a construction company with her husband, beat neurosurgeon John Cowan for the Republican nomination on Tuesday.

"The GOP [Republican Party] establishment, the media, & the radical left, spent months & millions of dollars attacking me. Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies," Ms Greene wrote on Twitter following the result.

"I'm excited to be the next Congresswoman of GA 14. God bless America."

Voter Pamela Reardon told the Associated Press news agency that she supported Ms Greene "because of her honesty".

"She's not going to be bought by anybody. I could tell that her heart was pure."

Ms Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November but is widely expected to win in the conservative district.

In 2018, Republican Tom Graves - who did not seek re-election this time - won with more than 76% of the vote.

