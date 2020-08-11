US & Canada

Final Blockbuster to open for summer sleepover

  • 11 August 2020
Image caption Tourists take pictures in front of the final Blockbuster store

For millions, Saturday night in the 1990s and 2000s meant browsing your local Blockbuster for a film, taking it home and kicking back on the sofa.

Then streaming happened, and movie-lovers could access the latest releases with the click of a button.

Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in the US in 2010. Today, there is just one store left on the planet, in Oregon.

But now, locals will have a chance for one last Blockbuster sleepover inside the world's final store.

Film fanatics from Deschutes County, Oregon, looking for a night of nostalgia will have the chance to be given the keys to the store for a night from 18 to 20 September.

The store - which will have three quarantine pods to ensure a socially distanced movie night - will be kitted out with a pull-out couch, bean-bags and pillows for visitors to cosy up with "new releases" from the '90s.

There will also be a boombox and retro video games for visitors to play into the night.

And the price? About the same cost of a rented '90s VHS, at $4 (£3).

