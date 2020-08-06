Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr DeWine meets Mr Trump during an earlier visit to Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for Covid-19 hours before a meeting with President Donald Trump, who is visiting the Midwest state.

Gov DeWine is not experiencing symptoms and will remain at home for the next 14 days, his office said on Thursday

His statement adds that he was tested "as part of the standard protocol" to meet Mr Trump at the airport, as is customary for governors.

Ohio has seen over 90,000 cases and 3,500 deaths.

Mr DeWine was praised in the beginning days of the outbreak in the US for taking early action to stem the tide of infections.

Ohio was the first state in the US to close schools due to the pandemic.