The FBI have conducted a raid on the Los Angeles-area home of YouTube star Jake Paul.

A spokeswoman for the FBI said an armed swat team carried out the raid, which took place while Paul was not at home.

The official would not say the reason, only that the search was related to an investigation. Officers were seen collecting guns from the property.

Paul is facing charges of looting in Arizona and recently held a party that allegedly broke public health orders.

Paul, 23, has over 20 million followers on YouTube.

"The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation," an FBI representative said in a statement.

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned."

Aerial footage from news outlets showed what looked like firearms being removed from the home by investigators.

According to the local ABC station, these weapons included a long gun that was next to a hot tub in the garden.

In June, Paul was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, during a protest at a shopping centre following the death of George Floyd. Police declared the demonstration a riot after looting started.

He was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, but told US media that he was only there to meet protesters.

In July, he was criticised for holding a day-long party at his Calabasas home, where revellers did not wear face masks or social distance.

Mayor Alicia Weintraub expressed outrage over such a gathering amid California's worsening coronavirus caseload.