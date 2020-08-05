Image copyright Instagram/ FBG Duck

A Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck has been killed in an upscale retail shopping district as the city reels from above average levels of violence.

The rapper, whose legal name is Carlton Weekly, was shot by four people who emerged from two cars at 16:30 local time (22:30BST) on Tuesday, then fled.

The shooting occurred in the Gold Coast area, a luxury and boutique shopping district near the city's downtown.

Police say the city's murder rate has risen 152% over last year.

A man and woman who were with Weekly, 26, were also hit by gunfire and taken to hospital for treatment, police say.

Police have closed off the street to investigate, and are reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the attackers, who are still at large. Gun violence is normally rare in this region of the city, which is near Chicago's famed Magnificent Mile district.

Weekly rose in prominence in 2018 with his hit single, "Slide", which was remixed by 21 Savage, and got his start in Chicago's drill music scene in 2013, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

He released four records in the last five years, and countless solo singles with his Fly Boy Gang rap crew, Pitchfork reported.

Student anti-violence group GoodKids MadCity mourned his death on Twitter.

The glass on a Dolce and Gabbana storefront was shattered during the attack, pictures from the scene show.

Chicago community activist Ja'Mal Green said he had heard from friends of Weekly that he was emerging from a Saks 5th Avenue when he was attacked.

"He was pretty popular and, at the end of the day, there are going to be a lot of people angry at this," Mr Green told the Sun-Times.

"A lot of young people are going to lose hope because he was an idol. It's going to take the city a large effort to help young people cope with this loss."

Like in other American cities, crime has risen under coronavirus lockdown in Chicago and following protests against the police after the death of George Floyd.

In June, the city reported its deadliest day in 30 years.