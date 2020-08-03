Image copyright EPA Image caption Colin Kaepernick (C) was later joined by other players in his kneeling protest

The US Navy Seals are investigating after footage emerged of military dogs attacking a "stand-in" wearing a Colin Kaepernick shirt at an event last year.

The video was reportedly taken at the National Navy Seal Museum in Florida in 2019, but went viral this weekend.

In a statement, the Navy Seals said the video was "completely inconsistent" with its values.

Kaepernick, a quarterback, began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2016.

Several clips posted on Twitter on Sunday show a target wearing the red Kaepernick jersey being attacked by a number of military dogs.

In one video, the man appears to say "Oh man, I will stand" after being brought down by the dogs, drawing laughter from the crowd.

"We became aware today of a video of a Navy Seal Museum event posted last year," the Navy Seals said in a message posted on Twitter.

"The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the US Navy.

"We are investigating the matter fully and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organisation's event."

Who is Colin Kaepernick?

Kaepernick first started kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 when he was a player for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, he faced a strong backlash and has remained unsigned for several years.

Only this year did the National Football League (NFL) reverse its opposition to players taking a knee during the anthem.

The decision came amid global protests over the death of African-American George Floyd while in police custody.