Image copyright National Weather Service Image caption Temperatures are expected hit as high as 50C in southern California

US weather forecasters have issued warnings of a potentially life-threatening heat wave over the weekend in south-western areas of the country.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures could reach 50C (122F) in southern California on Saturday.

Parts of Utah, Arizona and Nevada, including the city of Las Vegas, may also be hit with a heat wave of up to 49C.

It comes after a day of record temperatures in the region on Friday.

The NWS has urged people to take safety precautions like limiting the amount of time spent outdoors.

Forecasters said a high-pressure system was moving through the south-west and causing temperatures to rise.

A record-beating 46C was reported on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona and records were also beaten in four cities in California.

The NWS said in a tweet that "rare, dangerous and deadly" temperatures were expected in large areas of Arizona until Monday.