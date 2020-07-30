Image copyright Reuters

Herman Cain, the Republican pizza chain CEO who ran for president in 2012, has died after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Cain, 74, was hospitalised after being diagnosed with the disease earlier this month.

"Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away," a message posted on his official website said.

He was a supporter of President Trump and is one of the most high-profile Americans to die with the virus.

Mr Cain was an advocate of a flat tax system and ran for office after a stint as CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

During his run, he told reporters he would not stand for any "gotcha questions".

"And when they ask me who is the president of Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan, I'm going to say you know, I don't know. Do you know?"

In 2019, Mr Trump sounded him out to sit on the Federal Reserve Board, but he withdrew his nomination after several Republican senators refused to back his appointment.

However, Mr Cain continued to back Mr Trump and appeared at a rally held by the president in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before his diagnosis.