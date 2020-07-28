Image copyright EPA

US President Donald Trump has again defended the use of hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, contradicting his own public health officials.

He argued the malaria medication is only rejected as a Covid-19 treatment because he is the one who suggested it.

His remarks come a day after Twitter banned his eldest son for posting a clip in praise of hydroxychloroquine.

There is no evidence the drug can fight the virus, and regulators warn it may cause heart problems.

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cautioned against the use of the drug for treatment of the coronavirus, following reports of "serious heart rhythm problems" and other health issues.

Last month, the FDA revoked its emergency-use authorisation for the drug to treat Covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine was first touted by Mr Trump in March in relation to Covid-19.

The president told reporters at the White House on Tuesday: "When I recommend something, they like to say 'don't use it.'"

The 73-year-old president surprised reporters in May by saying he had begun taking the unproven medication. On Tuesday, Mr Trump said he had taken hydroxychloroquine for a 14-day period and experienced no side effects, declaring again that the drug was effective for treating coronavirus.

"I can only say that from my standpoint, and based on a lot of reading and a lot of knowledge about it, I think it could have a very positive impact in the early stages," he said. "I don't think you lose anything by doing it, other than politically it doesn't seem too popular."

In the now-banned video, doctors were shown claiming that hydroxychloroquine is a "cure for Covid" and that "you don't need a mask" to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Responding to questions from reporters, Mr Trump said he thought the group featured in the video were "very respected doctors".

The US now has more than 4.3 million reported cases of Covid-19, and more than 149,000 deaths.