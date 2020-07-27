Robert O'Brien, key Trump adviser, 'tests positive for Covid-19'
President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for coronavirus, sources have told US media.
Mr O'Brien, 54, has reportedly been self-isolating and working from home, the sources said.
He would be the highest-ranking official in Mr Trump's administration known to have tested positive.
It is not clear when the two last met, but they appeared together two weeks ago on a trip to Miami.
One source told Bloomberg that Mr O'Brien had been out of his office for a week and that the adviser had contracted the virus after a family event.
He is still running the National Security Council, mostly by phone, Bloomberg reports.
Anyone near the president is tested regularly for Covid-19.