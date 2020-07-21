Trump predicts pandemic will 'get worse before it gets better'
- 21 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
President Donald Trump has warned the US pandemic will probably "get worse before it gets better", as he revived his coronavirus briefings.
Mr Trump also asked all Americans to wear face coverings, saying "they'll have an effect" and show "patriotism".
He was not wearing a mask at the briefing, but has previously downplayed such personal protective equipment.
The president's aides have reportedly asked him to adopt a new tone as virus caseloads spike across the US.