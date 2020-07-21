Image copyright Reuters

President Donald Trump has warned the US pandemic will probably "get worse before it gets better", as he revived his coronavirus briefings.

Mr Trump also asked all Americans to wear face coverings, saying "they'll have an effect" and show "patriotism".

He was not wearing a mask at the briefing, but has previously downplayed such personal protective equipment.

The president's aides have reportedly asked him to adopt a new tone as virus caseloads spike across the US.