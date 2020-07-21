US & Canada

Portland protests: Fresh violence as demonstrators clash with federal officers

  • 21 July 2020
A protester waves an American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, 21 July 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A protester waves the American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal law enforcement officers outside a courthouse in Portland

The US city of Portland has seen another night of clashes between demonstrators and federal law enforcement officers sent by President Donald Trump to end almost two months of anti-racism protests there.

Police in Portland, Oregon, said federal officers fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters - some armed with hammers - who had gathered outside a courthouse and were throwing projectiles.

There have been nightly rallies in the city since the death of George Floyd in police custody in May, but clashes have escalated in recent days.

Mr Trump's decision to send federal law enforcement agents to protect government buildings in Portland has been deeply controversial. The Democratic governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, has demanded their withdrawal.

Two protesters flee through tear gas after federal officers dispersed a crowd of about a thousand at a courthouse in Portland, 21 July 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Two protesters - one in a mask - leave the area near a courthouse after the street was filled with tear gas
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters in Portland Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The federal agents were deployed to Portland under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect monuments and buildings
A demonstrator with a bicycle moves past a gas canister in the road near the courthouse in Portland Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A demonstrator with a bicycle passes a gas canister in the road as people are forced away from the courthouse
Demonstrators try to break into a federal building during a protest against racial inequality, police violence, and the presence of federal law enforcement officers, Portland, Oregon Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A demonstrator climbs a federal building during protests in Portland against racial inequality, police violence, and the presence of federal law enforcement officers
A shield line, made up of protesters with umbrellas and trash cans, advances on federal officers during a protest in front of the courthouse, 21 July 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Protesters form a line holding umbrellas used to shield them from gas cannisters as they move towards federal officers
As part of a peaceful demonstration in the city on Monday evening, thousands of protesters walked through the streets holding aloft lit mobile phones Image copyright Reuters
Image caption As part of a peaceful demonstration in the city on Monday evening, thousands of protesters walked through the streets holding aloft lit mobile phones
Hundreds of women marched in Portland with raised fists to raise awareness of racial inequality Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Women marched in Portland with raised fists to raise awareness of racial inequality in support of the Black Lives Matter movement
The presence of federal law enforcement officers on the streets of Portland to control the protesters is deeply controversial Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The presence of federal law enforcement officers on the streets of Portland to control the protesters is deeply controversial
A federal officer with a handheld device attempts to disperse a large crowd 20, July 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Federal officers attempted to disperse crowds as they started to gather earlier in the evening on Monday

