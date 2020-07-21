Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A protester waves the American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal law enforcement officers outside a courthouse in Portland

The US city of Portland has seen another night of clashes between demonstrators and federal law enforcement officers sent by President Donald Trump to end almost two months of anti-racism protests there.

Police in Portland, Oregon, said federal officers fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters - some armed with hammers - who had gathered outside a courthouse and were throwing projectiles.

There have been nightly rallies in the city since the death of George Floyd in police custody in May, but clashes have escalated in recent days.

Mr Trump's decision to send federal law enforcement agents to protect government buildings in Portland has been deeply controversial. The Democratic governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, has demanded their withdrawal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two protesters - one in a mask - leave the area near a courthouse after the street was filled with tear gas

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The federal agents were deployed to Portland under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect monuments and buildings

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A demonstrator with a bicycle passes a gas canister in the road as people are forced away from the courthouse

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A demonstrator climbs a federal building during protests in Portland against racial inequality, police violence, and the presence of federal law enforcement officers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protesters form a line holding umbrellas used to shield them from gas cannisters as they move towards federal officers

Image copyright Reuters Image caption As part of a peaceful demonstration in the city on Monday evening, thousands of protesters walked through the streets holding aloft lit mobile phones

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Women marched in Portland with raised fists to raise awareness of racial inequality in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The presence of federal law enforcement officers on the streets of Portland to control the protesters is deeply controversial

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Federal officers attempted to disperse crowds as they started to gather earlier in the evening on Monday

