Oregon Governor Kate Brown has accused federal agents in unmarked cars who apparently detained protesters in Portland of a "blatant abuse of power".

Federal officers, deployed by US President Donald Trump, have also fired tear gas and less-lethal munitions into crowds of demonstrators.

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf called the protesters a "violent mob".

Activists have been protesting against police brutality since George Floyd's May killing in police custody in May.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local officials have said they did not ask for assistance from federal agents and have asked them to leave.

A report from Oregon Public Broadcasting contained detailed accounts of witnesses who had seen federal law enforcement dressed in camouflage emerge from unmarked vehicles, grab protesters without explanation and drive off.

Citing the report, American Civil Liberties Union condemned the actions of the agents.

"Usually when we see people in unmarked cars forcibly grab someone off the street we call it kidnapping," the organisation wrote on Twitter. "These actions are flat-out unconstitutional and will not go unanswered."