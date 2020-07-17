US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.

In a statement, the 87-year-old liberal judge said the treatment was having "positive results" and she was "fully able" to continue in her post.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

