US President Donald Trump's clemency order for his long-time ally Roger Stone wipes out all other elements of his 40-month prison term.

The published clemency order shows that this includes the commuting of a $20,000 (£15,930) fine and a two-year term of supervised release.

The 67-year-old ex-Trump adviser was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

He had been due to report to a federal prison in Georgia on 14 July.

The charges were linked to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

The clemency order was released in full on Monday after US District Judge Amy Jackson had ordered the government to explain the "scope" of President Trump's commutation of Stone.

President Trump's move - which did not grant him a pardon - came last week, just after a court denied Stone's request to delay the start date of his prison term.

Later on Monday, Stone is expected to be interviewed on Fox News, in what would be his first TV appearance since the clemency order was issued.