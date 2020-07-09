Image copyright Getty Images

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in Southern California, officials say.

The 33-year-old rented the boat on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles, the Ventura County Sheriff's office says.

A search operation is under way.

Rivera is best known for playing cold-hearted cheerleader Santana Lopez in the musical comedy series Glee from 2009 to 2015.