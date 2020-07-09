Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with son
- 9 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in Southern California, officials say.
The 33-year-old rented the boat on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles, the Ventura County Sheriff's office says.
A search operation is under way.
Rivera is best known for playing cold-hearted cheerleader Santana Lopez in the musical comedy series Glee from 2009 to 2015.