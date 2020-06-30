Judge blocks tell-all by Trump niece - for now

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pictures of Trump's parents, seen in the White House Oval Office

A New York judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's niece from publishing a damning tell-all memoir about the First Family.

Mary Trump's upcoming book, Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, is due to be published on 28 July.

But on Tuesday a judge granted a restraining order to Ms Trump's uncle, the president's brother, Robert.

Lawyers for Ms Trump say they will "immediately appeal" the ruling.

"The trial court's temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment," said her lawyer, Ted Boutrous.

"This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be supressed even for one day," he continued.

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster and has already reached fourth on Amazon's best-seller list ahead of its release.

Image copyright Trump Campaign Image caption An undated photo of the Trump siblings, from left to right: Robert, Elizabeth, Fred, Donald and Maryanne

A hearing is scheduled in New York's Dutchess County for 10 July.

Ms Trump, 55, is the daughter the President Trump's elder brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981.

The book, which will be published by Simon & Schuster, says it will reveal "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse".

Robert's Trump lawyer, Charles Harder, cheered the ruling, saying that "the actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible".

"We look forward to vigorously litigating this case and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump's breach of contract and Simon & Schuster's intentional interference with that contract," Mr Harder said.

"Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end."