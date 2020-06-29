US top court strikes down law limiting abortions

Image copyright EPA Image caption Anti-abortion protesters seen outside the Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has ruled that a law restricting abortions in Louisiana is unconstitutional in a landmark decision.

The law required that doctors providing abortions have admitting privileges to nearby hospitals, which the justices said led to an undue burden on women.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices in the 5-4 decision in a blow to anti-abortion groups.

The court struck down a similar policy in Texas in 2016, the opinion noted.

This is the first major abortion case ruling from the Supreme Court during the Trump presidency.

The 2014 Louisiana law said that physicians must hold privileges at hospitals within 30 miles of their practice - which the state argued was to protect women's health.

But critics said the controversial law would limit the number of providers in the state, violating a woman's right to an abortion.