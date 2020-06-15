Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers

The US Supreme Court has ruled that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender are breaking the country's civil rights laws.

In a 6-3 decision it said federal law, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, should be understood to include sexual orientation.

The ruling is a major win for LGBTQ workers and their allies.

And it comes even though the court has grown more conservative.

