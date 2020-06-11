Image copyright AFP Image caption Gen Milley (R) was on the walk with the president, as was Defence Secretary Mark Esper (C)

The top US military officer has said he was wrong to have joined President Donald Trump during his controversial walk to a church near the White House.

The 1 June event created "a perception of the military involved in domestic politics", Gen Mark Milley said.

Mr Trump walked to the damaged church and held up a Bible, after people protesting at the death of African American George Floyd were cleared.

The use of troops to tackle the protests has provoked fierce US debate.

Mr Trump has regularly referred to "law and order", calling in the National Guard to the US capital, vowing to deploy the military to other cities and condemning violent protests.

Some of the initial protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month turned violent with looting in several cities.

But since four police officers were charged in connection with the death, the protests have been mostly peaceful, spawning an international movement against police brutality and racial inequality.

Video footage of the death in Minneapolis shows a white officer kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

What did Gen Milley say?

Gen Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was speaking in a video for a National Defense University commencement ceremony.

He said: "I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.

"As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it."

The general was wearing battle uniform as he walked with the president and critics said this suggested his support for the deployment of the military against protesters.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper was also on the walk and, although he has not said he was wrong to be there, suggested in a news conference that he thought the walk was for a different purpose of mingling with troops and inspecting damage.

Senior officials told US media that Mr Trump had yelled at Mr Esper after the conference. The president has yet to respond to Gen Milley's comments.

What happened on the day?

A peaceful demonstration was cleared in Lafayette Square next to the White House with pepper spray and flash-bang grenades so that the president and his entourage could walk to St John's Episcopal Church.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump mobilises the military and makes walk to the church

Its basement had been burned the previous day.

Mr Trump, who sees himself as a champion of evangelical and conservative voters, held up a Bible outside the church.

A number of religious leaders criticised his actions. The presiding bishop of the the Episcopal Church, Michael Curry, accused Mr Trump of using the church for "partisan political purposes".

Mr Trump said "most religious leaders loved" his visit to the church and denied having any role in dispersing protesters beforehand.

His latest tweet on the issue on Thursday again praised the security forces.