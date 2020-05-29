A man sacked as a police officer following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis has been arrested, officials say.

Derek Chauvin is one of four police officers who were fired after Mr Floyd's death in custody on Monday.

There have been days of protests, looting and arson after an officer was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

The case has added to US anger over police killings of black Americans.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for t fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.