The US city of Minneapolis has endured a third night of clashes between police and protesters.

The unrest follows the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in the city on Monday.

Video of the death shows George Floyd, 46, groaning "I can't breathe" and "don't kill me" as a white policeman kneels on his neck.

On Thursday, police officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the 3rd Precinct police station, the epicentre of the unrest.

But the cordon around the police station was eventually breached by protesters, who set fire to it and two other nearby buildings, as officers withdrew.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement that the 3rd Precinct had been evacuated shortly after 22:00 "in the interest of the safety of our personnel".

The unrest continued despite the governor of Minnesota ordering the deployment of hundreds of members of the National Guard to restore order.

There have also been protests in Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; and Memphis, Tennessee.

