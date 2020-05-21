Ahmaud Arbery: Third man charged in death of black jogger
- 21 May 2020
A man who filmed the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in the US state of Georgia has been charged with murder.
William Bryan Jr was also charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment on Thursday, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging when he was shot dead during a confrontation with a father and son in Brunswick on the afternoon of 23 February.
Gregory, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were charged with murder this month.