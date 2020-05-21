Image copyright AFP via Getty Images Image caption Actress Lori Loughlin

US actress Lori Loughlin, of the sitcom Full House, and her husband, designer Mossimo Giuannulli, will plead guilty to college admissions scam charges.

They are among 50 people charged in an alleged criminal enterprise to get their children into top US schools.

The couple had initially pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges.

Officials say they have agreed to a plea deal of prison time, a fine, and community service under supervised release.

According to the District Attorneys office in Massachusetts, Ms Loughlin will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud "on a date to be specified by the Court".

Mr Giannulli will plead guilty to the same, plus one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Prosecutors had said Ms Loughlin and Mr Giannulli paid $500,000 (£408,000) in bribes to have their two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California (USC) as fake rowing-team recruits.

Under the terms of the deal, Ms Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay $150,000 in fines, have two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service.

Her husband's sentence is similar: he will serve five months in prison, pay $250,000 and must complete 250 hours of community service.

The pair will bring the total number of parents pleading guilty in the scam to 24.