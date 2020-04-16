Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paramedics load a patient into an ambulance

New Jersey police found 17 bodies in one of the state's largest nursing homes after an anonymous tip said a body was being stored in a shed.

A total of 68 people associated with the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation centres have recently died, with 26 having testing positive for Covid-19.

Police did not find the body in the shed, but said the facility's tiny morgue was "overwhelmed".

New Jersey has over 71,000 cases and 3,100 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the nursing home had requested 25 body bags from authorities. On Monday, police received the anonymous tip about a body being kept in a shed.

Instead, they found the 17 bodies kept in a morgue built to house four.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The two buildings at the facility have nearly 700 beds

"They were just overwhelmed by the amount of people who were expiring," Andover police chief Eric Danielson told the New York Times.

It is unclear whether any of the 17 deaths were due to the coronavirus.

Seventy-six patients have tested positive for Covid-19 along with 41 staff members between the two buildings, according to the Times .

Thirteen bodies were moved to a refrigerated truck at a neighbouring hospital, while the remaining four were to be sent to a funeral home.

The nursing home owner has since obtained a refrigerated truck for bodies, local media reported.

The home's two buildings have nearly 700 beds in all.

An Andover employee told the New Jersey Herald, which first reported the story, that in the second building, 65 residents had died since 31 March.

Image copyright Magnum Photos Image caption Family members have expressed concerns amid the outbreak at the facility

Family members have expressed concerns to the Herald, saying they received little information before their loved ones died.

The facility has not issued a statement nor commented to US media.

According to New Jersey's health commissioner, 10% of 60,000 people in care facilities across the state have Covid-19.

The state's health department has sent thousands of additional supplies to the nursing homes to help combat the virus.

On 4 April, the department also ordered nursing homes to inform staff, other patients and families within 24 hours if anyone in the facility tested positive for Covid-19.