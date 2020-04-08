Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bernie Sanders (right) now leaves Joe Biden (left) in line to become the party's nominee

Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign to become US president.

The development clears the way for former vice-president Joe Biden to become the Democrat party's nominee.

Mr Sanders, 78, told his campaign staff about his decision on a conference call on Wednesday. He is expected to address his supporters online shortly.

A self-described Democratic socialist, Mr Sanders found early success making healthcare and working-class issues a key part of his election platform.

For a long time the front runner, he has slipped behind Mr Biden in the party's primaries in recent weeks.

Mr Sanders had pursued the presidential nomination before, losing out in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

