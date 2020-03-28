Trump 'considering quarantine on New York'

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot," he told reporters on Saturday. "I'm thinking about that right now."

He spoke as confirmed cases in the state increased to more than 52,000, with at least 728 deaths.

New York state has the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in the US.

Mr Trump also said "New Jersey [and] certain parts of Connecticut" could be quarantined under the new measures.

"We might not have to do it but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine — short term [for] two weeks," he said.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.