Country music star Kenny Rogers dies

American country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81.

A family representative said he "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes".

Rogers topped pop and country charts during the 1970s and 1980s, and won three Grammy awards.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and, that same year, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association.

