Image copyright EPA

US President Donald Trump has said the nationwide coronavirus emergency could last until the end of the summer or even longer.

He said that over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people and should avoid restaurants.

Mr Trump said at the White House the country is facing "an invisible enemy" that is "so contagious".

The US has so far had 4,100 cases of the virus and 71 deaths.

Under the US coronavirus task force's new guidelines, Mr Trump urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds.

Asked how long the emergency will last, Mr Trump told reporters on Monday: "People are talking about July, August, something like that, so it could be right in that period of time where I say, it washes through.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Everything you need to know about the coronavirus explained in one minute

"They think August, could be July, could be longer than that."

He said he is not considering a national curfew or lockdown, adding: "We may look at certain areas, certain hot spots as they call them."

Mr Trump said he had not yet decided to close the US-Canada border, but added that it was something the administration was thinking about.

The president also addressed issues of testing, as the US has been criticised for lagging far behind smaller countries in getting tests out to the states.

Officials on Monday said a million tests were currently available and more would be coming this week.

"A lot of testing has been going on," Mr Trump said, though he also noted that those without symptoms should not get the test.

"Not everybody should run out and get the test, but we're able to handle tremendous numbers."

White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx, who joined the president, issued an appeal directly to millennials, asking them to limit social contact.

"They are the core people that will stop this virus," she said. "We really want people to be separated."

Dr Birx also warned against socialising even if people feel well.

"We know that there is a large group of infected people who are asymptomatic, who continue to spread the virus," she said.