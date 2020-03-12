A US judge has ordered the immediate release of former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning from prison.

Manning had been remanded for refusing to testify in an inquiry into Wikileaks and had been in detention in Virginia since last May.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, but the judge ruled that it was no longer necessary for her to testify.

Manning was found guilty in 2013 of charges including espionage for leaking secret military files to Wikileaks.

She refused to answer further questions about Wikileaks from investigators because she said she had already given her testimony during the 2013 trial.

US prosecutors have been investigating Wikileaks for several years.

They are currently seeking the extradition of its co-founder Julian Assange from the UK over his alleged role in the release of classified military and diplomatic material in 2010.