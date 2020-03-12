Canada's Trudeau self-isolating over virus fears

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over coronavirus fears, his office has confirmed.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, began to show mild symptoms of illness late on Wednesday after a speaking engagement in the UK.

She is being tested for the virus and both she and Mr Trudeau are staying home until the tests results are returned.

Mr Trudeau is not exhibiting any symptoms of illness.

Under his doctor's advice, he is continuing daily activities while monitoring his health but "out of an abundance of caution" he is working from home, the statement said.

Mr Trudeau was scheduled to hold meetings over the next two days in Ottawa with provincial premiers and First Nations leaders.

Those meetings have been postponed.

Mr Trudeau will now be speaking with those provincial counterparts over the phone, with the topic focusing on Canada's response to the pandemic, said the prime minister's office in a statement on Thursday morning.

Mrs Gregoire-Trudeau began to show mild flu-like symptom including a low fever on late on Wednesday night after returning from London. Her symptoms have since subsided.