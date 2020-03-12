Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dr Anthony Fauci is the US's top infectious diseases official

A top health official in the US says that the testing system for coronavirus is currently failing.

"The system is not really geared to what we need right now... let's admit it," said Dr Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The government has come under fire as the US has conducted far fewer tests than many other affected countries.

There are currently more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the virus in the US.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions on 26 European countries, in the Schengen border-free travel area, although the UK, Ireland, and other non-Schengen countries are not affected.